...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 38 knots possible.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

HS Boys Hoops - Genesee Christian at New Lothrop

Genesee Christian's head coach Dan Chapman

NEW LOTHROP, MICH. (WJRT) - Genesee Christian snaps their two-game losing streak against New Lothrop, 68-24.

