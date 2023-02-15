 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 38 knots.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT... A mix of snow and sleet in the morning then a mix of
sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a
tenth inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Peak precipitation intensity is expected
from 1 PM to 5 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Plan for longer travel time Thursday afternoon and evening. Slow
down and use caution while driving.

&&

HS Boys Hoops - Hamady vs. Davison

  • 0
Davison's Greg Lawson talks to Hamady's Jacoby Boose

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison and Hamady went to 5 overtimes, with the Cardinals ultimately prevailing, 94-90.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you