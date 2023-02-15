DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison and Hamady went to 5 overtimes, with the Cardinals ultimately prevailing, 94-90.
HS Boys Hoops - Hamady vs. Davison
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
