GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamady trailed Hamtramck 27-24 at the half, but the Hawks used a surreal 23-0 run in the second half to put away the Cosmos, 70-55.
HS Boys Hoops - Hamtramck vs. Hamady
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
