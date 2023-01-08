 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Hamtramck vs. Hamady

The Hamady Hawks win Game 2 of the Carmody Classic

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamady trailed Hamtramck 27-24 at the half, but the Hawks used a surreal 23-0 run in the second half to put away the Cosmos, 70-55.

