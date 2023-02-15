FLINT, MICH. (WJRT)- Before their game against the International Academy of Flint, Flint Elite honored senior Terrence Smith for scoring his 1,000th career point and head coach Greg McMath for winning his 300th career game.
HS Boys Hoops - IAF at Flint Elite
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News.
