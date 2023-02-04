 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - Lake Fenton at Corunna

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake Fenton's TJ Payne shushing the crowd

Lake Fenton's TJ Payne shushing the crowd

CORUNNA, MICH. (WJRT) - Corunna Peyton TerMeer hits two late game free-throws against Lake Fenton to give the Cavs the win, 57-55.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you