 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday
afternoon and change to sleet and freezing rain by early
evening. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the
evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing
is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

HS Boys Hoops - Midland at Grand Blanc

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc senior Nate Richardson sign

Grand Blanc senior Nate Richardson sign

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc clinched the SVL title on senior night against Midland, 92-45.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you