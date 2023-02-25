 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Montrose at New Lothrop

Montrose bench during New Lothrop game

NEW LOTHROP, MICH. (WJRT) - Montrose spoils New Lothrop's senior night, 57-55. 

