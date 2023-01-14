 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Boys Hoops - New Lothrop at Montrose

  • Updated
  • 0
New Lothrop bench

New Lothrop bench

HS Boys Hoops - New Lothrop at Montrose

MONTROSE, MICH. (WJRT) - Montrose uses a complete team effort to defeat rival New Lothrop, 75-73.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you