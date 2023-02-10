 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Ovid-Elsie at Durand

  • Updated
  • 0
Ovid-Elsie's Clay Wittenberg hits game-winner against Durand

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Clay Wittenberg's go-ahead bucket with 2.3 seconds remaining was the difference for Ovid-Elsie against Durand, as the Marauders win, 49-47.

