HS Boys Hoops - Ovid-Elsie at Mt. Morris

  • Updated
HS Boys Hoops - Ovid-Elsie vs. Mt. Morris

MT MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Clay Wittenberg's dunk put the exclamation point on a 71-56 win for Ovid-Elsie against Mt. Morris.

