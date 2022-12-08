 Skip to main content
HS Boys Hoops - Reese at Nouvel

MJ Yeager scores two of his 42 points against Reese

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Nouvel Catholic's "Splash Brothers" MJ (42) and Donny (28) Yeager combined for 70 points in the Panthers 85-62 win over Reese.

