HS Boys Hoops - Saginaw at Davison

  Updated
  • 0
Davison sophomore Greg Lawson

Davison sophomore Greg Lawson

HS Boys Hoops - Saginaw at Davison

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison sophomore Greg Lawson scored 25 against Saginaw and the Cardinals got the win, 85-71.

