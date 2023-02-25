FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Elijah Hennings scored 17 of his 33 points in the first half to help lead Carman-Ainsworth to an 80-51 win over Saginaw High.
HS Boys Hoops - Saginaw vs. Carman-Ainsworth
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
