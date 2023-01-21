MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Standish-Sterling defeated Millington, 75-58, to improve to 10-0 on the year.
HS Boys Hoops - Standish-Sterling at Millington
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
