HS Boys Hoops - Waverly at Carman-Ainsworth

  • 0
Carman-Ainsworth Chris McLavish Jr. hitting a buzzer beater against Waverly

Carman-Ainsworth Chris McLavish Jr. hitting a buzzer beater against Waverly

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Despite sophomore Chris McLavish Jr. having 24 points, Carman-Ainsworth loses their first game of the season to Waverly, 64-51. 

