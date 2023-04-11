 Skip to main content
HS Boys Lacrosse - Heritage at Davison

Davison's Sawyer Jones celebrates goal against Heritage

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Davison wins their third straight to start the season, 14-10, against Heritage. 

