HS Boys Soccer - Davison at Powers By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Powers all hugs after defeating Davison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys soccer - Davison at Powers FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Powers took down Davison to win this match-up between SVL heavyweights, 3-1. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports Ja'Myrin Jackson returns to Flint, drops 33 points against the United May 7, 2022 Sports Everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA Finals Jun 2, 2022 Sports HS Baseball - Lapeer at Flushing Updated Apr 26, 2022 Sports HS Football - Imlay City at Flint Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports John Daly is living life to the fullest at the PGA Championship Updated May 20, 2022 Sports Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame induct eight members Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you