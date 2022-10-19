 Skip to main content
HS Boys Soccer - District Finals: Caro at Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth celebrates district title against Caro

FRANKENMUTH, MICH. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth wins their second district title in three years, 9-1 against Caro. 

