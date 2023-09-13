HS Boys Soccer: Grand Blanc shuts out rival Powers at home, 4-0

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc is trying to stay float in the tough Saginaw Valley League.
The Bobcats were 2-0-2 heading into their matchup against rival Powers.
The game was scoreless heading into the 22nd minute. But then Grand Blanc's senior forward Victor Hiltz made the play of plays.
He weaved through the Chargers and put it through the back of the net.
The Bobcats wouldn't look back, they added three more goals in the second half and shuts out Powers, 4-0.
"This team can be really good," said Hiltz after the game. "I think if we continue to work and get better and play harder together we could do great."
Grand Blanc's next game is on Thursday against Ann Arbor Pioneer on Thursday, who hasn't lost in the month of September.