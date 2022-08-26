 Skip to main content
HS Football - B.C. John Glenn at Clio

B.C. John Glenn Dabrowski scoring against Clio

CLIO, MICH. (WJRT) - Bay City John Glenn played no games against Clio, defeating the Mustangs 42-8. 

