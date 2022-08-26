HS Football - B.C. John Glenn at Clio By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 26, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email B.C. John Glenn Dabrowski scoring against Clio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLIO, MICH. (WJRT) - Bay City John Glenn played no games against Clio, defeating the Mustangs 42-8. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Football - Powers at Lapeer Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Michigan adjusting to the Florida weather ahead of Orange Bowl Updated Dec 30, 2021 Sports HS Football - Bay City Western vs Midland Dow Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Flint native Jaire Grayer will get his shot in the NBA Summer League Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Flushing senior Jake Morrison signs with MLB Collegiate League team May 5, 2022 Sport The Powers Catholic football program is leaving the Saginaw Valley League after this season Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you