HS Football - Birch Run at Frankenmuth By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frankenmuth linebacker Dalton Debeau Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKENMUTH, MICH. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth exploded against Birch Run for 51 points. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Wrestling - D3 Individual State Finals Updated Mar 6, 2022 Sports Fenton beats Linden in overtime to win the Stripes Division Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Austin Chubb returns to Midland as the Loons' skipper Jan 26, 2022 Sports HS Hockey - Midland Dow at Byron Center Feb 12, 2022 Military HS Football - B.C. Western at B.C. Central Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Iga Swiatek wins second grand slam title with victory against Coco Gauff in French Open final Jun 4, 2022 Recommended for you