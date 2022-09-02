HS Football - Carman-Ainsworth at Grand Blanc By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grand Blanc's Riyad Howard after getting a pick six against the Cavs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Kaleb Forr gets his first win as head coach at Grand Blanc over Carman-Ainsworth, 48-14. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports Coco Gauff suffers Wimbledon defeat against US compatriot Amanda Anisimova Jul 2, 2022 Sports HS Football - Grand Blanc vs Rockford Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reflects on 'unfortunate week' following launch of LIV Golf series Jun 13, 2022 Sports Clint Alexander has stepped down as Grand Blanc's head football coach Updated Feb 17, 2022 Sports Coach's Corner with the Flint United (May 5th) May 6, 2022 Sports David Lally Jr. named Collegiate Baseball High School All-American Jun 21, 2022 Recommended for you