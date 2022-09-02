 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - Carman-Ainsworth at Grand Blanc

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc's Riyad Howard after getting a pick six against the Cavs

Grand Blanc's Riyad Howard after getting a pick six against the Cavs

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Kaleb Forr gets his first win as head coach at Grand Blanc over Carman-Ainsworth, 48-14.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you