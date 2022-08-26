 Skip to main content
HS Football - Carrollton at Birch Run

  • 0
Carrollton head coach Nick Barton

BIRCH RUN, MI (WJRT) - Birch Run spoiled Cavs Nick Barton's coaching debut.

Panthers dismantled Carrollton 56-20

