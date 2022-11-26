 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

HS Football - D4 State Final: Grand Rapids South Christian at Goodrich

  • Updated
  • 0
Goodrich football players hugging one another

Goodrich State Final against Grand Rapids South Christian

DETROIT, MICH. (WJRT) - Goodrich couldn't get their offense going against Grand Rapids South Christian and lose in the D4 state final, 28-0. 

