 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - D5 State Final: Gladwin at Frankenmuth

  • 0
Treyton Siegert lines up to kick field goal in D5 final against Frankenmuth

DETROIT (WJRT) - The Division 5 state championship came down to the final seconds, as Gladwin's Treyton Siegert hit a game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining to defeat Frankenmuth, 10-7.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you