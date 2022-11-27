DETROIT (WJRT) - The Division 5 state championship came down to the final seconds, as Gladwin's Treyton Siegert hit a game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining to defeat Frankenmuth, 10-7.
HS Football - D5 State Final: Gladwin at Frankenmuth
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today