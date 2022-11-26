 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

HS Football - D8 State Final: Ottawa Lake Whiteford at Ubly

DETROIT, MICH. (WJRT) - Ubly rallied from a 14 point deficit,  but fell short against Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 26-20, in the D4 state final. 

