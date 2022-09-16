HS Football - Deckerville at Genesee By: Yousef Nasser Yousef Nasser Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter Author email Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GENESEE, Mich. (WJRT) - Deckerville came to Genesee on Thursday night and topped the Wolves, 58-6. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yousef Nasser Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter Author email Follow Yousef Nasser Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Football - Bendle at Bentley Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports HS Boys Hoops - Goodrich at Flushing Feb 9, 2022 Sports HS Boys Soccer - Fenton at Brandon Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Cavaliers acquire NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell from Utah Jazz in blockbuster trade Updated Sep 2, 2022 Sports HS Volleyball - Nouvel C.C. at Powers Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports NJCAA Men's Hoops - Delta vs. Macomb Mar 4, 2022 Recommended for you