 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - Essexville-Garber at Freeland

  • 0
Freeland student section00000000.jpg

FREELAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Freeland dismantled Essexville-Garber, 45-7. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you