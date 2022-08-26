 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - Goodrich at Frankenmuth

  • Updated
  • 0
Frankenmuth gets interception

Frankenmuth gets interception

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WJRT) - Frankenmuth dismantled Goodrich 27-2.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you