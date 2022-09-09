 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - Hemlock at Millington

  • Updated
  • 0
The Millington special team huddle

The Millington special team huddle

MILLINGTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Millington drops 50 points for the second week in a row and blows out Hemlock, 54-7. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you