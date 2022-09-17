 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - Lake Fenton at Corunna

  • 0
Wyatt Bower scoring for Corunna00000000.jpg

HS Football - Lake Fenton at Corunna

CORUNNA, MICH. (WJRT) - Corunna shuts-out Lake Fenton, 21-0.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you