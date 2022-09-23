 Skip to main content
HS Football - Lapeer at Heritage

  • Updated
Lapeer wideout Connor Brown

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Lapeer remains undefeated and completes a 10 point comeback against Heritage 41-34. 

