HS Football - Linden at Holly By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 17, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HS Football - Linden at Holly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOLLY, MICH. (WJRT) - Linden remains undefeated in Flint Metro League play, defeating Holly 29-13. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Girls Hoops - Davison at Flushing Updated Dec 21, 2021 Sports Top Plays Nominees - Week 4 Updated Nov 22, 2021 News Austin Cindric wins crash-filled Daytona 500 Feb 20, 2022 Sports HS Volleyball - Lapeer vs Grand Blanc Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Willie Mack III will have to channel inner Allen Iverson heading into the final round Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports HS Volleyball - Powers vs. Birch Run Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you