 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football - Montrose at Durand

  • 0
Durand celebrates touchdown against Montrose

Durand celebrates touchdown against Montrose

DURAND, MICH. (WJRT) - Durand takes down Montrose for the first time since 2009, 56-52. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you