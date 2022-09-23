HS Football - Notre Dame Prep at Powers By: Brandon Green Brandon Green Sports Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Powers head coach Drew Burton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HS Football - Notre Dame Prep at Powers FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Notre Dame Prep ends Powers two game win streak, 53-7. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Green Sports Reporter Brandon Green is a sports reporter for ABC12 News. Author twitter Author email Follow Brandon Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Soccer - Clio at Owosso Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports HS Football - Grand Blanc at Midland Dow Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Former Spartan football player inducted into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame Updated May 13, 2022 Golf Tiger Woods posts first video taking practice swings since car accident in February Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports Corunna's Elile Toney selected to AP 1st Team All-State Updated Mar 31, 2022 Sport Game of the Week: Ubly’s head coach Eric Sweeney talks matchup v. Bad Axe Updated Nov 22, 2021 Recommended for you