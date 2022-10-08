HS Football - Ovid-Elsie at New Lothrop

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the west
with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.
* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.
* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Michigan.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&