HS Football - Owosso at Kearsley

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&