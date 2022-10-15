HS Football - Owosso at Kearsley

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.
* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.
* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&