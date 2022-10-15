 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

HS Football - Owosso at Kearsley

  • 0
Dakari Neely runs to the end zone against Owosso

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jaxon Palmer to Dakari Neely was a key combo for Kearsley to help the Hornets defeat Owosso, 32-20.

 

Tags

