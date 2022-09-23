 Skip to main content
HS Football - St. Louis at Nouvel C.C.

  • Updated
  • 0
HS Football - St. Louis at Nouvel Catholic Central

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Nouvel Catholic Central rolled over St. Louis 41-6. 

