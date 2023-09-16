 Skip to main content
HS Football: Cass City's Wallace scores 4 TD in win over Reese

Cass City's Ryker Wallace ran for 4 TDs against Reese

REESE, Mich. (WJRT) - Cass City's Ryker Wallace scored four rushing touchdowns to help the Red Hawks defeat Reese, 38-6.

