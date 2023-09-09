FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton's offense exploded against Swartz Creek on Friday, ripping off big play after big play to slay the Dragons, 47-12.
HS Football: Fenton offense erupts against Swartz Creek, 47-12
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
