HS Football: Fenton offense erupts against Swartz Creek, 47-12

Fenton's Kristian Kilpatrick scored two long touchdowns against Swartz Creek

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton's offense exploded against Swartz Creek on Friday, ripping off big play after big play to slay the Dragons, 47-12.

