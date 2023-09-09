HS Football: Frankenmuth shut outs B.C. John Glenn in the 2nd half to win their second game in a row

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth used a dominant second half to dismantle Bay City John Glenn, 35-6, in their home opener.
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
