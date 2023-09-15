 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football: Frankenmuth shuts out Birch Run, 61-0

  • Updated
  • 0
Frankenmuth's Nicklaus Hoesman shrugs after getting the interception

Frankenmuth's Nicklaus Hoesman shrugs after getting the interception

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Frankenmuth used a complete team effort to take down Birch Run on the road, 61-0. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.