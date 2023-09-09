ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Freeland used a dominant ground game to get past Essexville-Garber, 51-14.
HS Football: Freeland makes an early statement against Essexville-Garber
- By: Brandon Green
-
- Updated
- 0
Brandon Green
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today