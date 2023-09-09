 Skip to main content
HS Football: Freeland makes an early statement against Essexville-Garber

Freeland dismantles Essexville-Garber

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Freeland used a dominant ground game to get past Essexville-Garber, 51-14.

