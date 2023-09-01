FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Falcons haven't lost to the Vikings since 2019. The Vikings would respond, but the Falcons win the King of the Mountain trophy for the 4th straight year defeating Swan Valley, 55-20.
HS Football: Freeland score 34 unanswered points against Swan Valley
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today