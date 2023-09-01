 Skip to main content
HS Football: Freeland score 34 unanswered points against Swan Valley

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Falcons haven't lost to the Vikings since 2019. The Vikings would respond, but the Falcons win the King of the Mountain trophy for the 4th straight year defeating Swan Valley, 55-20.

