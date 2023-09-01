 Skip to main content
HS Football: Freeland scores 34 unanswered points against Swan Valley, winning 55-20

Freeland's Ty Fournier runs for a touchdown against Saginaw Swan Valley

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Freeland scored 34 unanswered points to defeat Saginaw Swan Valley, 55-20, winning their fourth consecutive Battle of the Mountain Trophy.

