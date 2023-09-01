SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Freeland scored 34 unanswered points to defeat Saginaw Swan Valley, 55-20, winning their fourth consecutive Battle of the Mountain Trophy.
HS Football: Freeland scores 34 unanswered points against Swan Valley, winning 55-20
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today