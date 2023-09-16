 Skip to main content
HS Football: Highlight Zone Week 4 Spotlight Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0

(WJRT) - Highlight Zone Week 4 final scores: 


  • Midland at B.C. Central: Midland wins, 42-7
  • Alma at B.C. John Glenn: B.C. John Glenn wins, 25-7
  • Genesee at Bendle: Bendle wins, 58-8
  • Algonac at Cros-Lex: Cros-Lex wins, 41-14
  • Bridgeport at Freeland: Bridgeport wins, 68 -0
  • Traverse City West at Grand Blanc: Grand Blanc wins, 43-7
  • Standish-Sterling at Hemlock: Standish-Sterling wins, 63-34
  • Brandon at Lake Fenton: Lake Fenton wins, 21-14
  • Flushing at Linden: Linden wins, 26-21
  • Fenton at Holly: Fenton wins, 48-20.
  • St. Louis at Ithaca: Ithaca wins, 58-0
  • MLS at Bullock Creek: Bullock Creek wins, 28-0
  • B.C. Western at Midland Dow: Midland Dow wins, 17-7
  • Carrollton at Millington: Millington wins, 57-18
  • New Lothrop at Mt. Morris: New Lothrop wins, 39-7
  • Almont at North Branch: Almont wins, 29-22
  • Nouvel C.C. at Valley Lutheran: Nouvel wins, 35-6
  • Marlette at Sandusky: Marlette wins, 38-28