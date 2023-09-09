SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Ithaca looked to be in midseason form, putting on a dominant display on both sides of the ball in a 55-7 win over Nouvel Catholic.
HS Football: Ithaca stings Saginaw Nouvel, 55-7
- By: Yousef Nasser
-
- Updated
- 0
Yousef Nasser
Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today