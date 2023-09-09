 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Football: Ithaca stings Saginaw Nouvel, 55-7

  • Updated
  • 0
Ithaca's Jackson Conn stretches for a TD against Nouvel

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Ithaca looked to be in midseason form, putting on a dominant display on both sides of the ball in a 55-7 win over Nouvel Catholic.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.