HS Football: Kearsley stings Bay City Central late

  • Updated
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - In this back and forth battle, the Hornets would sting the Wolves late with a touchdown from Kasen Johnson. Kearsley wins 28-21.

