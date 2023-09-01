HS Football: Montrose derails Durand By: Yousef Nasser Yousef Nasser Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter Author email Sep 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - Durand worked all night to get the train back on the tracks. Montrose wins, 22-14. Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yousef Nasser Weekend Sports Anchor and reporter Author email Follow Yousef Nasser Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From ABC12 Sports HS Boys Hoops - Genesee Christian at New Lothrop Updated Feb 14, 2023 Sports Fox scores Super Bowl ratings touchdown with 113 million viewers Updated Feb 13, 2023 Sports Former Powers golfer is working at the Masters Updated Apr 7, 2022 Sports HS Football - Linden at Fenton Updated Nov 22, 2021 Sports AOTW - Jonah Dahn Updated Nov 22, 2021 Highlight Zone Highlight Zone Preview: Monte Keener filling in big shoes for Linden Updated Aug 23, 2023 Recommended for you