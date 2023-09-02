 Skip to main content
HS Football: Olejniczak totals 5 TDs to lead Lapeer to 46-21 win over Traverse City Central

Zak Olejniczak scored 5 touchdowns against Traverse City Central

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Zak Olejniczak threw 4 first half touchdowns and ran for another score in the second half to lead Lapeer to a 46-21 victory over Traverse City Central.

